Bond granted for registered sex offender married to former Chesapeake PTA president

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A judge on Monday granted bond for a registered sex offender accused of entering school grounds in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said 38-year-old Ryan Earley was taken into custody last week. A concerned parent who reached out to 13News Now said Earley attended school-related events where children were present with his wife, Quiana Earley. The parent also shared a picture that appears to show them both inside a school building.

Quiana Earley was a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) president for two Chesapeake schools before she resigned, according to the Virginia PTA. It's unclear when exactly she stepped down from her position.

Virginia Beach Circuit Court records show that Ryan Earley pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to taking indecent liberties with a child, along with two counts of soliciting a minor by using a computer.

Ryan Earley was classified as a tier III sex offender in the Virginia registry, meaning he cannot be taken off the list.