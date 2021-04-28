Residents near Hardaman Circle were told to remain indoors when the law enforcement agencies started their investigation.

BOONE, N.C. — A sergeant and a deputy with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office were shot while conducting a welfare check in the 530 block of Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina, Wednesday morning. One of the two, Sergeant Chris Ward, has died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

The deputy shot, K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, is still on the scene. His condition is not known.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said, in part, in a statement.

According to authorities, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office went to the home at 9:44 a.m. because the homeowner and family were not responding to telephone calls and did not show up for work.

When arriving on the scene, deputies found all vehicles of those they were trying to contact parked at the residence. Once deputies went into the home, an unknown person fired shots toward the deputies, striking two of them.

After the scene became active, law enforcement in the Boone neighborhood ordered residents to shelter in their homes, with their doors locked and windows closed.

Per Watauga County Emergency Services:



This alert went to a specific geographic area so we apologize this was vague. Please shelter in place in the Hardaman Circle area.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IS ON SCENE IN AREA. ALL RESIDENTS REMAIN IN YOUR HOME WITH DOORS AND WINDOWS CLOSED. — Boone NC Police Dept (@boonepolice) April 28, 2021

According to authorities, the suspected shooter has been barricaded in the home and has been firing periodically in the direction of the officers. Law enforcement has the home surrounded and has evacuated residents nearby the home in question.

Law enforcement from across the state has stayed in the area during the standoff.

A woman who lives catty-corner to the home told WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz said she's been in a single room in the back of her house all day and has heard several shots ring out throughout the day.