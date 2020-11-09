Boozy bust: Driver pulled over with 20 jugs of 'moonshine'

When troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles south of Raleigh, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” and a gun.

The agency said this week that when troopers pulled over the motorist about 70 miles south of Raleigh in Cumberland County, they discovered the driver was stowing a stash of “suspected moonshine” in the car, along with a gun.

.@NCSHP Trooper C. Oxendine recently stopped a vehicle in Cumberland County for speeding. After a thorough investigation, Oxendine found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine & a firearm. The case was given to ALE for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/AM1mC1Ude2 — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) September 8, 2020

The state Alcohol Law Enforcement division seized the bootleg booze and launched an investigation.

The suspect hasn't been identified and the agency didn't say whether they were charged.