First responders mourn loss of Boulder Police officer in King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Law enforcement agencies from across Colorado and the nation took to social media to mourn the loss of a Boulder Police officer who was among 10 killed in a shooting at a King Soopers Monday afternoon.
The officer was later identified as 51-year-old Eric Talley.
A suspect is in custody, and there is no longer believed to be a threat to the public.
Details about the shooting remained unclear Monday evening, but moments after investigators announced the officer's death, police cars from throughout the Denver metro area gathered near the King Soopers at Table Mesa Drive to mourn the fallen public servant, who is the first Boulder officer killed in the line of duty since 1994.
Police said they are still working to notify the other victims' families. President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting.
There was an outpouring of support from agencies across Colorado.
This included the Colorado Office of Emergency Management, which said it was ready to stand by in support.
Other agencies said they were grieving with their brothers and sisters in Boulder, who lost one of their own.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said its thoughts were with all of the victims and their families, who were receiving news no one wants to hear.
Other notes continued to pour in.
The agencies also warned the public to only trust verified information from the source.
Broomfield Police ended their tribute with "rest in peace, we have the watch from here."
Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call 303-441-3333.
