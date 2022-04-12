Police: Suffolk boy accidentally shoots himself in leg

Officers said a 14-year-old boy shot himself inside a home on Kinsey Lane.

The Suffolk Police Department said officers were at a home early Tuesday morning after s 14-year-old boy shot himself accidentally.

The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kinsey Ln. Police said the boy shot himself in the leg.

Tim Kelley, a spokesman for Suffolk, said officers secured the gun. Medics assessed the boy at the home, then took him to the hospital. He was expected to recover from his his injury.