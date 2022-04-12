Police: Suffolk boy accidentally shoots himself in leg

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is from a story about a program at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters that helps younger people who've been shot deal with the aftermath of a shooting. The story aired on March 16, 2022.
The Suffolk Police Department said officers were at a home early Tuesday morning after s 14-year-old boy shot himself accidentally.
The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kinsey Ln. Police said the boy shot himself in the leg.
Tim Kelley, a spokesman for Suffolk, said officers secured the gun. Medics assessed the boy at the home, then took him to the hospital. He was expected to recover from his his injury.
There was no word on whether anyone in the home will face charges for the shooting injury.