Crime

Boy critically hurt in Hampton shooting

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in "critical but stable condition," according to HPD.
Credit: Hampton Police Division / Twitter

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.

The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Police said they believe the boy was involved in a fight inside the home when he was shot; however, the motive and circumstances are still under investigation. Police didn't say the boy's exact age, just that he is a juvenile. 

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. 

