Boy critically hurt in Hampton shooting

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in "critical but stable condition," according to HPD.

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is seriously hurt after a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.

The Hampton Police Division responded to a home in the first block of Pickett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Inside the home, police found a boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is in "critical but stable condition," according to HPD.

Police said they believe the boy was involved in a fight inside the home when he was shot; however, the motive and circumstances are still under investigation. Police didn't say the boy's exact age, just that he is a juvenile.