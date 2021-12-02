Boy dies in vehicle shooting in Greensville County

Virginia State Police said people from two vehicles got into a disagreement on Route 301. A boy was killed at the intersection of S. Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street.

Detectives are investigating after a child was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Greensville County.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Greensville and Sussex County Sheriff's offices were called to a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the intersection of S. Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for the VSP, said the incident started with an altercation between two people from two separate vehicles on Route 301 in Sussex. The animosity continued into Greensville.

Eventually, the two cars ended up at the Mayes Street intersection, where someone fatally shot the boy. The victim's name and age haven't been shared.

Several agencies are working on this investigation.

The teams are specifically looking for anyone who might have been driving along Route 301, Mayes Street or S. Braxton Avenue before or after the shooting.