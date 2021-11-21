Teenager dies after walking into hospital with gunshot wounds in Portsmouth

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the victim walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting at 12:27 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy died in the early hours of November 21 in Portsmouth from gunshot wounds.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the victim walked into a local hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting at 12:27 a.m. He died shortly thereafter.

No information on the location of the shooting has been released, and the victim's identity has not yet been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when we receive new information.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536.