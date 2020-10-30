Boy found shot to death on playground in James City County

Police said they received a call about gunshot victim in Pocahontas Square on Algonquin Trail. They found 17-year-old Carlos Vanegas-Escobar shot a number of times.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim in Pocahontas Square around 1:40 a.m. Friday. Officers got to the location in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail and found Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar had been shot. The 17-year-old died there.

Investigators said they think the shooting, itself, took place between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.



Vanegas-Escobar 's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Police asked anyone who saw anything suspicious, know who may have been involved, or have home security video camera systems, including doorbell cameras, that may have recorded anyone or anything suspicious during the time frame they believe the shooting took place to contact Investigator Logan English at (757) 603-6033 or at logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Anyone with a tip also can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online. Callers to Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.