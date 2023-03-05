Boy grazed by gunfire in Young Terrace area of Norfolk, police say

Medics took him to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A boy was grazed by gunfire in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk Tuesday evening, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department responded to the 300 block of Nicholson Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

That's where officers found a boy with a grazed gunshot wound to his head. Medics took him to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a crime scene in the 900 block of Saint Pauls Boulevard.