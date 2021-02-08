Boy shot near Chowan Dr. in Portsmouth, police say

Police said the child suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting near Cherokee Rd. and Chowan Dr. after they received reports of a shooting incident.

Officers got the call around 8:30 p.m. and found a boy who had been shot.

The police department said that boy has been transported to a local hospital for injuries considered life-threatening.

No information was released on the child's age or identity. However, police are investigating.

13News Now is on the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.