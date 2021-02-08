Boy shot near Chowan Dr. in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting near Cherokee Rd. and Chowan Dr. after they received reports of a shooting incident.
Officers got the call around 8:30 p.m. and found a boy who had been shot.
The police department said that boy has been transported to a local hospital for injuries considered life-threatening.
No information was released on the child's age or identity. However, police are investigating.
13News Now is on the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.