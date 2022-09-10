"This is yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," said Chief Contee, who added over 900 minors have been arrested in the District so far this year.

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders' running back Brian Robinson was on H Street in D.C. around 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday in August when two teenagers tried to rob him in broad daylight.

Now, police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Northeast D.C. who they believe was involved that day, when Robinson was shot in the leg and hip and rushed to a hospital after he tried to wrestle away their gun. The boy was 16 at the time of the incident.

The teen, arrested Wednesday morning, will now be a part of an alarming statistic in D.C. -- more than 900 juveniles have already been arrested so far this year, according to DC Police Chief Robert Contee. He also shared that police have recovered almost 3,000 illegal firearms off of D.C. streets so far in 2022, a figure he called an "insane number."

"I want to make sure that we as a community - as the city of the District of Columbia, all parties involved - are doing everything we possibly can to make sure our young people are on a path to excellence, and not going down this trail we see them going down right now," the chief said.

Police are still searching for two other young people who they believe were involved on H Street that day; one who was also armed (pictured below) and another who drove the getaway car.

"We're seeing an insane amount of now personally-made firearms - ghost guns - that are showing up on the streets of the District of Columbia. When you have 13, 14-year-olds able to get access to firearms in the way that they are right now, that is very alarming to me," Chief Contee said. "Some of our young people are showing up in violent spaces they have not before. That is a concerning thing . . . parents have to take responsibility for their children . . . and when there are cases when there is not that support there for that parent, then we all have to find a way collectively to give that parent support."

Back on the field, Robinson finally made his season debut after team doctors cleared him on Sunday, Oct. 9, to play against the Tennessee Titans.

“It was beautiful, just getting back on the field, having fun being around my coaches and team again," Robinson said. "It was just a beautiful day for me honestly."