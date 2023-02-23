Half of brother duo involved in Virginia Beach traffic shootout sentenced to 13 months in prison

Saiqhon Jordan was also ordered to pay $125 in restitution to the bystander who was shot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One of two brothers who was indicted by a grand jury for a shooting in the middle of Virginia Beach traffic in June of 2022 was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Thursday.

Saiqhon Jordan was indicted for reckless handling of a firearm, unlawfully shooting at an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in a public place.

They were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but was expected to recover.

On Thursday, Saiqhon was sentenced to 13 months in prison for the charge of unlawfully shooting into a vehicle.

His other charges, which would have added on an additional year, were suspended, but he is required to pay $125 restitution to the person who was shot during the incident.

He'll be supervised for three years after his release, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Lawyers for both brothers previously said their clients acted in self-defense. The men said that while they were driving on Interstate 264 -- with Saiqhon's girlfriend and two young kids in the car -- someone in another car rolled down their window and had a gun.

The attorneys said the brothers pulled off on the Newtown Road exit and had to stop at a red light by Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The brothers claim they saw the other vehicle coming toward them, so they got out of their car and fired shots.

Investigators testified that another car did hop the median and flee the scene. Investigators said they recovered two guns at the scene and found several shell casings but say one casing didn’t match the guns they had.

Back in January, Quayshon Jordan pleaded guilty to his charges of unlawful wounding, unlawful shooting at a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, and carrying a loaded firearm in certain locations.