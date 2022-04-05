Brother of murdered man faces child pornography charges in Virginia Beach Court

Virginia Beach police booked Collin Rodgers into the city jail in early May. That's after searching for him as a missing man over the last several weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The brother of a murdered Virginia Beach man stood in front of a judge on Wednesday. Collin Rodgers, 20, is facing two counts of allegedly possessing child pornography.

On May 3, Virginia Beach police booked Collin Rodgers into the city jail after searching for him as a missing man over the last several weeks.

They noticed he was missing after officers responded to a double homicide near Town Center in Virginia Beach, on April 4. Inside a home there, investigators found 23-year-old Talon Rodgers and 23-year-old Alisha Wash dead.

Officials said Talon and Collin Rodgers' family members told them they hadn’t heard from the younger brother since March 27.

On April 6, Virginia Beach Police asked for help finding Rodgers, calling him an endangered adult. Police then reported Rodgers safe on April 27, but didn't share how he was found.

That was until Monday, when a spokesman for Virginia Beach Police said Rodgers was in New York and they were working on bringing him back to Virginia Beach.

While searching for him, the spokesman said officers found images of child pornography they believe belonged to Rodgers. Investigators said they put out a warrant for Rodgers’ arrest, and located him in New York City.

Investigators have not said Rodgers is related in any way to the murder case of his brother and sister-in-law.

Court documents show Rodgers has no prior criminal record. The paperwork reports Rodgers has lived in the area for 16 years, but it notes he refused to cooperate when asked about his family ties, education, and finances.