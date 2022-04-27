Brother of victim in Virginia Beach double homicide found safe, police say

Police had been looking for Collin Rodgers, 20, for weeks after the murders of his brother and sister-in-law. Officers considered him endangered.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said Wednesday that the brother of a man who was found murdered in a home along with his wife was found safe.

Officers had been looking for Collin Rodgers, 20, for weeks after they found his brother and sister-in-law killed in the Thalia area of the city. Police had considered Rodgers endangered. They didn't share details about where and when he was found.

Police said they were looking for Rodgers on April 6 after officers found Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash shot to death in an apartment on South Boggs Avenue.

Rodgers last was seen by his family on March 27. Police said is the younger brother of Talon and they thought he was living temporarily in the apartment where they found Talon and Wash dead.