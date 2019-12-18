CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville woman convicted of sex trafficking her 10-year-old daughter to a Rockport businessman back in 2012 has been sentenced to federal prison.

57-year-old Maria Candelaria Losoya pleaded guilty in a Corpus Christi federal court back on Aug. 1, 2017. She was charged along with co-defendant David Wills, a Rockport businessman who was found guilty back in October of paying Losoya to sexually assault her daughter.

On Wednesday, District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos sentenced Losoya to the mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison, citing the mother's valuable testimony in the trial against Wills. Losoya will have to serve five years of supervised release following her prison term, and will have limited access to children and the internet. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

Losoya has also been ordered to pay restitution to her daughter, who gave a victim impact statement in court describing how Losoya's crime impacted her life.

According to officials, when Losoya entered her plea she admitted that she was responsible for the continued sexual assault of her daughter, which began in Brownsville back in 2012. She then traveled with her daughter to visit Wills, who paid to sexually assault the young girl.

Wills was found guilty back in October on 17 counts including sex trafficking of children and coercion and enticement of females.

