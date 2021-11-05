Principal: student at Burbank Elementary School in Hampton brings gun to class

The school said they dealt with the situation in less than five minutes, and the student has been removed from the school.

Burbank Elementary School in Hampton confirmed Friday that a student brought a gun to school.

The administration got word of a student with a weapon Friday morning and worked to secure the student and the weapon in less than five minutes.

Students were removed from the classroom. The school did not have to go on full lockdown.

Following the incident, school officials emailed parents to let them know what happened. They also reached out personally to the parents of the kids who were in the classroom with the armed student.

School officials said they are working with the Hampton Police Division, and said they can't provide details about the discipline of the student.

"Please know the student is not in school and is being disciplined according to the HCS Student’s Rights and Responsibilities Handbook," the school said in its email to parents.

Now, they are asking parents and guardians to speak with their children about the need to say something if they see anything suspicious or strange at school.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to take the appropriate measures to ensure our schools are safe. We appreciate the partnership with our families to create and maintain the level of safety that we want for our school and we are continuing our day of teaching and learning at Burbank," the school said in the statement.