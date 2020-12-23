Burglar steals Yorkie puppy from Hampton store

Hampton police investigated a burglary at a store on West Mercury Boulevard where a thief broke in and stole a puppy.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating an early-morning burglary at a store in Hampton where a puppy was stolen.

Dispatchers were alerted to the burglary around 3:44 a.m. Wednesday when an alarm went off at a store in the 4000 block of W. Mercury Blvd.

When officers got to the store, they found an unsecured door and checked the building.

During their investigation, they learned that whoever broke in used force to get into the canine room of the store and took a Yorkie puppy from the kennel before leaving.

Authorities said the suspect is male and was wearing a black face mask, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and black gloves during the burglary.