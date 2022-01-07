Police investigating burglary incident at Family Dollar store in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a burglar who stole items from a Family Dollar store in Hampton late Thursday night.
The Hampton Police Division said it received a call around 11:21 p.m. about a burglar alarm that went off in the 2300 block of Kecoughtan Road.
According to officers, a suspect entered the store from the back door, stole items then fled the scene. They do not know which direction the individual went.
Police said it was a man wearing a red knit hat, blue mask, green puffy jacket, blue khaki pants with white Nike sneakers.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.