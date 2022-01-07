Police investigating burglary incident at Family Dollar store in Hampton

Hampton police said a man got into the store from the back door, stole items and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a burglar who stole items from a Family Dollar store in Hampton late Thursday night.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call around 11:21 p.m. about a burglar alarm that went off in the 2300 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Police said it was a man wearing a red knit hat, blue mask, green puffy jacket, blue khaki pants with white Nike sneakers.