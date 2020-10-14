x
Burglary reported at Richmond mayor's campaign headquarters

A campaign official for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says a TV was stolen during a break-in at the mayor's campaign headquarters.
RICHMOND, Va. — A campaign official for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says a TV was stolen during a break-in at the mayor's campaign headquarters. 

Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney's re-election campaign manager, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that campaign documents were not taken but materials were thrown and displaced in the room. 

Richmond police responded to a report of a burglary at the office Tuesday after an official found the office door broken. 

Police say the break-in happened overnight Tuesday, but did not say if it was politically motivated. 

Zeithaml said in a statement that the campaign hopes “this crime was not politically motivated.” 

