California man sentenced for running Hampton Roads drug, sex trafficking ring from behind bars

NORFOLK, Va. — A California man convicted of running a methamphetamine and sex trafficking ring from his jail cell was sentenced to 24 more years in prison Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

A release from Raj Parekh, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said 44-year-old Foster Shane Gaines "placed profits over the lives and well-being of vulnerable victims."

Gaines was convicted of organizing the sale and distribution of drugs in the Tidewater area using phones smuggled into his California jail cell in 2016. He was in jail for engaging in prostitution.

The prostitution ring he organized and ran from his jail cell involved up to 10 women and two children, according to the DOJ.

"In exchange for 40 to 50 percent of their commercial sex proceeds, Gaines created online advertisements for commercial sex, rented hotel and motel rooms, communicated with customers, organized transportation, and otherwise managed their commercial sex activities," the release says. "Gaines also arranged for a professional photographer to take sexually suggestive photographs of some women for use in the commercial sex advertisements he created for them, and he frequently directed his co-conspirators to provide cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drugs to the women and girls."

The crimes spread through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Petersburg and other areas.

In October 2019, Gaines pleaded guilty to the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and engaging in the sex trafficking of a child.

"This prosecution serves as a reminder that those who exploit and inflict harm on our community members, behind bars or elsewhere, will be brought to justice," Parekh wrote.