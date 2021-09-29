29-year-old woman seriously injured in shooting on Cameron Street in Hampton

Police say the woman's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Hampton police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Cameron Street around 6 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman suffering from serious gunshot injuries. Hampton police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

According to a news release, the initial investigation revealed the woman was sitting in a car on Cameron Street when she was shot.

Police said they believe she was targeted by the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.