VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested five people after they were lead on an early morning chase that started in Chesapeake and ended with a car crash in Virginia Beach.

According to Chesapeake Police PIO Leo Kosinski, officers tried to pull over a stolen car around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver didn't yield to authorities and started a chase that began on the interstate, continued onto the high rise bridge into Greenbrier and past Battlefield Boulevard into Virginia Beach.

PHOTOS: Police chase starts in Chesapeake, ends in Virginia Beach

Just 10 minutes into the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed into a power pole near Indian River Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

Nearly 3,600 people were left without power due to the crash, according to the Dominion Power website.

Dominion Power

Police apprehended five people, but it's not known yet if charges are pending.

No one was taken to the hospital.

No other details are available at this time, including suspect information.

