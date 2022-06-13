Suffolk police search for stolen vehicle after carjacking

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a stolen vehicle in Suffolk Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Shoulders Hill Road for a report of a carjacking at around 4:30 p.m.
According to police, a woman at the scene said a man approached her and demanded she give him her vehicle. The woman reportedly feared for her safety and complied with the man's demands.
The victim's vehicle is a four-door, red Hyundai Tucson with Virginia plates: KER-5712.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to call the Suffolk Police Dept. or the Suffolk Crime Line.