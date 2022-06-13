Suffolk police search for stolen vehicle after carjacking

The stolen car is described as a four-door, red Hyundai Tucson with Virginia plates: KER-5712.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for a stolen vehicle in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Shoulders Hill Road for a report of a carjacking at around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman at the scene said a man approached her and demanded she give him her vehicle. The woman reportedly feared for her safety and complied with the man's demands.

