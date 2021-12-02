Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office works with other agencies to arrest man on child porn charges

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said Robert Weisz, 69, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

CARROLLTON, Va. — Thursday afternoon, investigators said they'd raided a Carrollton home, found child pornography there and arrested a man for having it.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said Robert Weisz, 69, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

He lives on Inland Walk near where Route 17 turns into the James River Bridge.

Weisz was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where he's being held without bond.

The sheriff's office they worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office's Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force to pull off this raid.