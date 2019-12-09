RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to more than 12.5 years in prison for his role in a 10-day crime spree where he and his brother robbed over a dozen convenience stores and gas stations.

“Over 10 days earlier this year, the Carter brothers went on a violent and dangerous crime spree,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a news release. “Michael Carter not only robbed 13 businesses, but he used a knife to threaten, to intimidate, and to terrify innocent individuals inside those businesses. The Carter brothers have shown they are a clear danger to the safety of our communities.”

According to court documents, 29-year-old Michael Thomas Carter and his brother, Joseph Carter, robbed 13 convenience stores and attempted to rob one more in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover. The crime spree lasted 10 days, from January 5 to the 15, 2019.

Investigators identified the suspects' car and set up surveillance. On January 15, police located the car about 10 minutes after a gas station robbery in Chesterfield. When a traffic stop was initiated, Michael Carter fled on foot into the woods. Air and police K-9 units were able to eventually locate him.

Knives, clothing and a black mask were recovered from the car, while items stolen from the businesses were found in the brothers' home.

Carter's brother, Joseph, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 10. Investigators said Joseph's role was the getaway driver during the robberies.