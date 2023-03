Police arrested the York County man in September for child sex crimes.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The case against a former York County little league baseball coach will move forward.

Police arrested Shawn Tenkley in September for child sex crimes.

This week, a grand jury certified several charges of "carnal knowledge of a child," according to online court documents.

Investigators confirmed the victim in this case is not connected to any little league teams Tenkley coached.