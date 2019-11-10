Suffolk Police are working to track down the person who broke into a coffee shop Wednesday night and stole cash donations right off their counter.

Police say the robbery took place at the Pourfavor Coffee Shop in downtown Suffolk.

Surveillance images show the suspect broke a side window and entered the shop just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect then took a water jug with an unknown amount of cash donations right off the counter and left the scene.

It's unknown what the donations were going to or how much money was in the jug.

No other details have been released at this time, including a suspect description.

Pourfavor has two locations -- one in Suffolk and the other in Virginia Beach.

