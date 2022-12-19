Chesapeake man arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Norfolk

Catalytic converters are often targeted by thieves because of the valuable metals in their center and they can be taken off of a car pretty quickly.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say they've arrested a Chesapeake man after he was caught allegedly stealing catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of J Avenue around 2:30 on the morning of December 13 for a report of a man who was seen underneath parked cars.

They arrived to find 29-year-old Joseph Clarke. Following an investigation, Clarke was arrested on two counts of catalytic converter theft and possession of burglarious tools.

Catalytic converters are a component of a vehicle that reduces the toxic gas and pollutants from the engine. These auto parts are often targeted because of the valuable metals in their center, and because they can be taken off of a car quickly.

According to The Justice Department, thieves are making money by selling them -- about $1,000 each -- at black market prices.