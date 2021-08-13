Man wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach parking lot

Justin Lyn Turner of Newport News faces several charges after police say he stole catalytic converters from the Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA.

A man is wanted for stealing catalytic converters from the parking lot of a Virginia Beach YMCA.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Justin Lyn Turner, 28, of Newport News faces several charges, including two counts of grand larceny and two counts of felony destruction of property.

An investigation began August 3 when police were called to the parking lot of the Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA after suspicious activity was reported. The person who called 911 gave information that led officers to investigate a vehicle parked near several YMCA buses.

Officers initially located a catalytic converter on the ground along with cutting tools. While searching the area, investigators discovered that a YMCA bus and Ford box truck were both missing catalytic converters.

The police department said detectives quickly identified the suspect as Turner and obtained arrest warrants. Investigators are currently trying to locate him.