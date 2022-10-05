'Record number' of Americans died from guns in 2020: CDC

According to the CDC, a record number of Americans died at the hands of a gun during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — Gun violence is surging in Hampton Roads and the trend isn’t just a local issue.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record number of Americans died at the hands of a gun during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

“Firearm violence is preventable, not inevitable,” said CDC Acting President Dr. Debra Houry.

A recent study from the CDC found from 2019 to 2020, nearly 5,000 more people died from guns. CDC Associate Director for Science Thomas Simon said deaths in this category went up 35%.

“2020 had the highest recorded firearm homicide rate in more than 25 years," Simon said.

Simon said African American men and boys ages 10 to 24 had the highest increase in gun homicides, increasing the disparities gap.

“More than 21 times as high as the rate for white males in the same age group,” Simon said.

During a presser Tuesday, CDC experts said this study doesn't explain why gun homicides increased. But, they pointed to pandemic stressors like social isolation, job loss and housing instability as possible reasons.

“Programs, policies and practices can reduce risk for violence and inequities,” Houry said.

Dr. Houry said hospital-based intervention programs can help. A program already exists in Hampton Roads through Sentara Hospitals called Foresight.

“Serve youth and young adults admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, provide mentoring,” Dr. Houry said.

Dr. Houry said the CDC also suggests community mentor programs to help stop violence before it starts. Norfolk city leaders are working with a group called the Newark Street Team to train community leaders to intervene early.