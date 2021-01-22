Charges in Newport News gas station murder in 2019 certified to grand jury

Elijah Armstrong was charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a NSU college student at a gas station in Newport News in September 2019.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Murder and weapons charges against a man accused of fatally shooting a college student at a gas station in Newport News were certified to a grand jury Friday.

Elijah Dayron Armstrong was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after a deadly shooting that happened on September 16, 2019.

It was around 11 a.m. that day when officers were sent to the Exxon gas station at Jefferson Avenue and Kate's Trace Circle.

That's where officers found Luis Zambrana Jr. who had been shot. Zambrana died at the station. He was a college student at Norfolk State University majoring in Theater.

This case was certified to a grand jury in Newport News. His next court date hasn't been released yet.

Armstrong is also accused of shooting and killing a rideshare driver in the parking lot of Phoebus High School in Hampton shortly after the gas station shooting.

Police found 38-year-old Lamar French in that parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died.

Investigators said French was a rideshare driver who picked up Armstrong. Police don't believe that Armstrong and French knew each other prior to French's murder. Armstrong was also with first-degree murder in this shooting.