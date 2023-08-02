Charges withdrawn against man shot by Portsmouth police

Portsmouth police claim that in June of 2022, Andre Rawls pointed a sharp object at an officer and ignored orders, so the officer shot him.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Prosecutors have set aside charges against a man who was shot by Portsmouth police in June of 2022.

Online court records show the charges against Andre Rawls were nolle prossed, which is a legal motion that means prosecutors currently do not have enough evidence to move the case forward but can bring those charges back if more evidence is presented.

Rawls was accused of attempted assault of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Portsmouth police claim Rawls pointed a sharp object at an officer and ignored orders, so the officer shot him.