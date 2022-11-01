Charges withdrawn for man accused of Downtown Norfolk shooting that left 3 dead, 2 hurt

Prosecutors nolle prossed the charges against Antoine Legrande Jr., meaning they were dismissed but could be reinstated at a different time.

NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors withdrew the charges against the man arrested after a Downtown Norfolk shooting that left three people dead and two hurt in March.

Antoine Legrande Jr. faced three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding. He appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing when those charges were withdrawn.

The shooting happened on March 19 outside of Chicho's Pizza Backstage after an argument broke out about a spilled drink just before 2 a.m.

The victims who died were Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, semi-professional football player Malik Harris and Marquel Andrews.

Legrande was arrested in May, almost two months after the shooting. His preliminary hearing was originally set for Sept. 6, but it got pushed back due to a subpoena issue.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said his team worked to serve a subpoena to one key witness, even getting help from interim Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith.

Prosecutors sent someone to serve the subpoena directly in person, but they could not find the witness at his home.

Prosecutors nolle prossed the charges — meaning they were dismissed but could be reinstated at a different time — because two out of the three witnesses did not appear in court to testify.

Fatehi called the withdrawal frustrating and said the situation is why Virginia needs a witness protection program.

With the charges withdrawn, Legrande is expected to be released from jail Tuesday afternoon.