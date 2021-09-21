Hudson Hamrick is accused of ordering expensive items, starting a return and then sending back a cheaper similar item in its place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is accused of stealing nearly $300,000 worth of items from Amazon by returning cheaper, similar items in exchange for full refunds.

Court documents allege Hudson Hamrick ordered the expensive items, started a return with Amazon and then sent back cheaper items in the box. Hamrick is accused of then either keeping the items or selling them online.

Lawyers claim Hamrick took everything from coffee machines to laptops. He's accused of doing this more than 270 times over the course of four years.

The documents say Hamrick bought a $3,500 coffee machine, then returned a $1,500 one in the box. He's also accused of exchanging a $2,700 laptop with a $400 one.

