Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Chesapeake 7-Eleven on Monday.

According to officials, the 7-Eleven in the 3400 block of Western Branch Blvd. was robbed around 8:25 p.m. Once on the scene, officers learned a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the suspect was able to get away with cash.

Police are not sure if the suspect left the scene of the crime on foot, or in a vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC