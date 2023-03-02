Chesapeake men who brought guns to Pennsylvania Convention Center after 2020 election are sentenced

Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were each sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison for violating firearms laws. They will each then serve four years of probation.

Two Chesapeake men arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in an effort to disrupt the November 2020 vote count learned their fate on Wednesday.

Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were each sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison for violating firearms laws. They will each then serve four years of probation.

Investigators said the pair was illegally armed as they drove from their homes in Virginia.

A search of LaMotta's Hummer turned up an assault rifle and over a hundred rounds of ammunition.