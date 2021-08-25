Chesapeake man convicted on child porn charges for second time

Curtis Culbertson previously pleaded guilty to child porn charges in 2011. Prosecutors say he used a work computer to search for it after starting a new job in 2017.

A Chesapeake man was found guilty on federal child pornography charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Curtis Culbertson, 63, had already pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography back in 2011 and was sentenced to 90 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Prosecutors said that while on supervised release in 2017, Culbertson began a new job in Chesapeake. Within days of starting his new job, Culbertson began using a work computer to search for and access child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Culbertson guilty of attempted receipt of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison when he's sentenced on January 6, 2022.