Chesapeake man jailed on child sexual abuse charges

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man has been arrested for a long list of sex crime charges.

Online court records show police arrested Robert Brewer on Friday. The 62-year-old man is facing a total of 19 charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child, sexual abuse, and child abuse or neglect resulting in serious injury.

According to the criminal complaint, there are at least two victims, and the alleged abuse started when they were both teenagers.

According to court documents Brewer "stated he was sorry and he accepts everything."

He is currently being held in jail without bond.