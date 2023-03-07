Chesapeake City Council member indicted on felony charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake City Council member was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge Tuesday, online court documents show.
Amanda Newins faces a charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. It comes after her great aunt, Shirley Davis, filed a lawsuit against Newins for elder abuse in September 2022.
Davis had asked for more than $891,000 in compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.
Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. We've reached out to the Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and police for information but didn't hear back before this article was published.