Chesapeake City Council member indicted on felony charge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake City Council member was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge Tuesday, online court documents show.

Amanda Newins faces a charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. It comes after her great aunt, Shirley Davis, filed a lawsuit against Newins for elder abuse in September 2022.

Davis had asked for more than $891,000 in compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.