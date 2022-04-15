Chesapeake woman pleads guilty to bribing government official

Jennifer A. Strickland, of Chesapeake, agreed to bribe the official so her company, SDC Contracting LLC, could be awarded federal construction contracts.

NORFOLK, Va. — A government contractor from Chesapeake pleaded guilty to bribing a government official, federal prosecutors said.

SDC Contracting LLC provided construction and renovation services at multiple federal buildings, including the historic Lewis F. Powell, Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Richmond.

Prosecutors said that from July 2018 until December 2019, Strickland made cash payments to a General Services Administration contracting official totaling $43,500, in return for the award of a contract valued at approximately $1,369,501.