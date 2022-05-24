2 buildings, including Chesapeake daycare, struck by gunfire

Two buildings on Airline Boulevard were struck by gunfire, one of which was a daycare with children inside.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Dept. confirmed that a daycare with children inside was struck by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, a call of shots fired in the 4000 block of Airline Boulevard came in just after 4:30 p.m. The caller said two people were shot; however, police were unable to find any victims.

Two businesses were struck by the gunfire, one of which was the daycare. Police said no children were hurt as they were in a different part of the building.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.