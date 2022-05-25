Suspects involved in shooting that struck Chesapeake daycare still at large

A place of worship was also hit, and could be seen with boarded up windows Wednesday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Department are still searching for the persons responsible for bullets striking the Small Voices Academy daycare on Airline Boulevard.

Tuesday afternoon, police were called to a shopping complex in the Western Branch area of the city after two buildings were reportedly struck by gunfire. The other building hit was a place of worship next door.

"First thought was are the kids safe? And second thought was are the businesses safe out here?" said Eve Lovelace, an employee that works around the corner in the same complex.

Wednesday, the damaged and shattered windows were boarded up, but a spokesperson for CPD said they still have not identified the suspects, and they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting.

Chesapeake police said no one was hurt because everyone inside the daycare was in a different part of the building. The original 911 call indicated two people may have been shot; however, police were unable to find any victims.

"I was worried about them [the children,] but I’m glad nobody was hurt," Lovelace said.

The daycare company did not respond to requests for comment. The individuals inside the daycare building Wednesday afternoon did not wish to speak to news outlets at this time.

The complex hosts more than just the daycare; several places of worship are just feet from each other. Lovelace asked where she was supposed to feel safe if she can't feel safe around places like that.

“I hate to sound church-y, but I feel like God had something to do with it, God saving everybody that day," she said.