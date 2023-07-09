Police investigate after man is shot, killed inside Chesapeake home

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers got a call from a home in the 2100 block of Shady Lane in the early morning hours of August 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside a Chesapeake home more than two weeks ago.

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers got a call from a home in the 2100 block of Shady Lane in the early morning hours of August 20. When they arrived, they found Michael Morgan of Suffolk shot several times.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

We're told this investigation is still active, but there is no word yet on a potential suspect.