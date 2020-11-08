Chesapeake doctor pleads guilty to prescribing drugs without giving medical exams

Lopito Bugarin would write prescriptions for a patient's family and friends who had not seen him for a medical exam. He also prescribed Schedule II substances.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A medical doctor who ran a practice in Chesapeake pleaded guilty to unlawful amphetamine distribution after being accused of writing prescriptions without first giving medical exams.

Court documents say that from 2016 to 2019, 65-year-old Lopito Bugarin would forgo medical exams and write up drug prescriptions for various substances. He would write prescriptions for Adderall and Oxycodone in multiple names, then give them to a single patient.

Bugarin would not only write prescriptions for a patient, but for their friends and family members who had not seen him for an exam. He also gave prescriptions to patients for Schedule II controlled substances without ever seeing them either, including during periods of time where he was out of town.