Shooting closes part of N. Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake

Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, but Virginia State Police did not say if any injuries were reported.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of northbound Dominion Boulevard was closed Friday morning because of a shooting!

Virginia State Police said someone shot at several other cars just before 10 a.m. It happened right at the I-64 I-464 interchange, off of the Veterans Bridge. That stretch of road is back open again.

The State police is now taking part in the shooting investigation.