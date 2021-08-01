Chesapeake man arrested, charged in Greenbrier hotel fire

Capt. Steve Bradley said his department had determined the fourth floor fire, which resulted in major water damage for the hotel, was caused by arson.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Friday morning, the Chesapeake Fire Department said they'd made an arrest after investigating a Jan. 2 fire at WoodSpring Suites in Greenbrier.

Capt. Steve Bradley said his department had determined the fourth floor fire, which resulted in major water damage for the hotel, was caused by arson.

They charged Brandon A. McCarthy, 38, with felony arson of an occupied dwelling.

Investigators said the hotel had to be shut down for repairs, and all occupants moved out, after the incident.