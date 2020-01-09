Chesapeake man arrested, charged with dozens of felony counts related to July homicide

Suffolk Police said they had arrested Shawn Jermaine Lewis, Jr., 19, and charged him with more than 30 felony counts related to a July homicide.

SUFFOLK, Va. — On September 1, Suffolk Police said they had arrested Shawn Jermaine Lewis, Jr., 19, and charged him with more than 30 felony counts related to a July homicide.

A release from the department said the call initially came in as a multi-vehicle accident on July 12.

That day, responders found two damaged cars in the 6000 block of College Drive in Suffolk. The driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Sidney Watson was dead - and the passenger of that vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Watson had been shot, police said. The case was soon elevated to a homicide investigation.

The passenger who survived, 19-year-old Jaylon Marquis Hamilton, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and recovered from his injuries.

Tuesday morning, police said Lewis, of Chesapeake, was arrested for first-degree murder related to the July incident.

His felony charges are as follows:

First-degree murder

Aggravated malicious wounding

Attempt to commit a capitol offense

Two counts of firing a gun in a public place, resulting in bodily injury

Two counts of assault in the commission of a felony

Three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Seven counts of participating in gang-related crime that involves juveniles or a school

10 counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle

10 counts of shooting from a vehicle