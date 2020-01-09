Chesapeake man arrested, charged with dozens of felony counts related to July homicide

SUFFOLK, Va. — On September 1, Suffolk Police said they had arrested Shawn Jermaine Lewis, Jr., 19, and charged him with more than 30 felony counts related to a July homicide.
A release from the department said the call initially came in as a multi-vehicle accident on July 12.
That day, responders found two damaged cars in the 6000 block of College Drive in Suffolk. The driver of one of the vehicles, 19-year-old Sidney Watson was dead - and the passenger of that vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Watson had been shot, police said. The case was soon elevated to a homicide investigation.
The passenger who survived, 19-year-old Jaylon Marquis Hamilton, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was treated and recovered from his injuries.
Tuesday morning, police said Lewis, of Chesapeake, was arrested for first-degree murder related to the July incident.
His felony charges are as follows:
- First-degree murder
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Attempt to commit a capitol offense
- Two counts of firing a gun in a public place, resulting in bodily injury
- Two counts of assault in the commission of a felony
- Three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Seven counts of participating in gang-related crime that involves juveniles or a school
- 10 counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle
- 10 counts of shooting from a vehicle
Lewis was also charged with the misdemeanor count of reckless handling of a firearm.