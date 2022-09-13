Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation

William Deacon IV, 35, faces eight felony counts in total.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation.

William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

While specific details are limited, multiple agencies were involved, including the Chesapeake Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the NCIS and the FBI.

From January through March of 2022, Deacon IV was charged with the following crimes:

Five felony counts of proposing a sex act with a person under the age of 15.

Three felony counts of attempted indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

Deacon IV is being held by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office with no bond.

If you have any additional information that can help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here. You won't be required to testify in court.