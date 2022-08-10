Chesapeake man sentenced for child exploitation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the transportation of child pornography.
According to the Dept. of Justice, in November 2020, 20-year-old Anthony Kandalepas drove to Florida to pick up a 14-year-old girl and bring her to Chesapeake. The two reportedly stayed with the defendant's grandparents in their attic.
While there, the defendant and the 14-year-old engaged in sex and the defendant recorded it, according to the DOJ. Kandalepas then assisted the victim in selling the images online.
The pair then drove to upstate New York, where authorities found Kandalepas and the victim.