Chesapeake man sentenced for child exploitation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the transportation of child pornography.

According to the Dept. of Justice, in November 2020, 20-year-old Anthony Kandalepas drove to Florida to pick up a 14-year-old girl and bring her to Chesapeake. The two reportedly stayed with the defendant's grandparents in their attic.

While there, the defendant and the 14-year-old engaged in sex and the defendant recorded it, according to the DOJ. Kandalepas then assisted the victim in selling the images online.